KINGSPORT — Local pharmacist Robert “Bobby” Harshbarger recently became the newest member of the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy.
Dr. Harshbarger, a Kingsport resident and native, is the son of U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, He is to serve a five-year term under the appointment by Gov. Bill Lee.
Established in 1893, the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy is responsible for licensing and registering individuals and businesses within the pharmaceutical industry. The board’s mission is to promote excellence in pharmaceutical care by enforcing rules governing professional conduct and standards of practice.
The board evaluates the competency of pharmacy graduates seeking licensure, ensures adherence to state and federal regulations and imposes disciplinary actions when necessary. Additionally, the board offers services and information to help improve the quality of life, health, and safety of the people of Tennessee.
“Being appointed to the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy by Gov. Bill Lee is an incredible honor and privilege. I am excited to work alongside my fellow board members to ensure the safety and well-being of all Tennesseans by upholding the highest standards of pharmacy practice,” Harshbarger said in a news release from Premier Pharmacy Inc.
He holds a doctor of pharmacy degree from Mercer University College of Pharmacy and a bachelor’s of science degree, with a double major in biology and chemistry, from East Tennessee State University. He has been a licensed pharmacist for more than a decade. He is licensed by the Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia boards of pharmacy.
Harshbarger met his wife, Erin, while in pharmacy school.
Together they returned to his hometown of Kingsport where they planted roots and raised a family, the news release said.
When he’s not chasing his two young boys around the ball fields, the release said Harshbarger is serving patients in his community by making sure they get the medicine they need and the care they deserve.
He serves as pharmacy operations manager for Premier Pharmacy Inc.
The release said Harshbarger has a history of investing in his community. Whether it’s training and mentoring pharmacy students, contributing to various local charities, or serving on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, the release said he can be found actively taking the lead.
He is also a member of the Kingsport Economic Development Board, a graduate of Leadership Kingsport, a Fellow of the American College of Apothecaries and a member of the Kingsport Kiwanis Club.