KINGSPORT — Cheers rang out as the 20 1/2-foot-boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake.
It was a test run for the vessel, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination: northwest Haiti.
“This is a well-needed tool to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” Tom Snively, president of Northwest Haiti Christian Mission, said.
Snively, along with a crowd of people, dedicated the craft on Friday.
The boat was built in Kingsport by Chester Sink, chairman of the North Carolina-based nonprofit Mission Navigation, and 11 other volunteers.
It was a job that took a total of five months and the assistance of the Innovation Center in downtown Kingsport to complete.
Sink said this was the first time he had ever built a boat. Mission Navigation, though, is familiar with boat building. The first boat the organization built was in 2010 for Northwest Haiti Christian Mission.
Mission Navigation formed as a nonprofit shortly thereafter. It then built a second boat, which ended up being too large for Northwest Haiti Christian Mission.
A third boat was then built. It is also needed, Snively said, because the first boat’s outboard engine is not working.
Once the boat arrives at Haiti, the vessel will allow missionaries to go to the small fishing community of Mole-Saint-Nicolas, Snively said. Roads in Haiti are not well-built, so transportation is hard. The best way to get to the community is by boat.
However, there is no dock, so the boat must be brought onto the beach.
There will be plenty of work to do.
“We’ll take water, we’ll take food, we’ll take needs, and we may also use it as transportation to bring them across the bay to church or events throughout the week,” Snively said.
Sink said the vessel is custom designed.
“It’s designed to be able to carry as much cargo as possible, but be light enough to pull up on the beach,” he said.
The boat weighs less than 1,000 pounds, but will be able to carry more than a ton of cargo.
“This boat is doubling their ministry capabilities,” Sink said.
At the end of February, the boat will be loaded up for transport to Jacksonville, Florida. It will then be loaded onto a boat operated by Good Samaritans Christian Ministry, which will take it to Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Mission Navigation also found a home for the larger boat, Sink said, and the nonprofit will be taking that as well to help complete its Christian mission.
