KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will likely vote tonight to move the city’s election date to coincide with the August election day.
Elected officials say the move is being done for two reasons — to save Kingsport the cost of holding its own election ($30,000 each) and to increase voter turnout.
The change is being done under a 2010 state law that allows municipalities to move their election day to either August (primary election day) or November (national election day) of even years. Kingsport’s next municipal election is set for May 2023.
If the BMA approves the change tonight, election day would then be held in August 2024 and then every two years thereafter. Essentially, the change would extend the term of office of all current incumbents by approximately 15 months.
There is a provision in the bill that would allow Kingsport to switch back to May elections. However, since state law does not allow an elected official’s term to be shortened, the BMA would have to extend their terms again to the next odd year on the calendar.
During a work session Monday afternoon, Sullivan County Election Commissioner Jason Booher informed the BMA that both the Republican and Democratic parties have directed him to hold primaries for the next school board election.
A recent change in state law now allows for partisan races in school board elections, if the respective parties request it. State law does not allow for partisan races in city elections, though there has been some talk of changing that, he said.
If school board races indeed turn partisan, that means a primary would have to be held three months before the city election. If Kingsport keeps its election day in May, a primary would take place in February, and essentially add another election day to the calendar.
As a result, the city would have to foot the bill for that primary at a cost of $30,000, since no other elections take place at that time.
Booher said if Kingsport moves its election day to August, the primary would be held in May — both of which are already on the calendar due to other elections taking place in Sullivan County. Bottom line, Kingsport would save $60,000 every two years by moving its election day, Booher said.
“When you consider (the savings) and the fact this change (to state law) happened, I would encourage you to make a decision sooner rather than later,” Booher told the BMA.
Back in August, a majority of the BMA members indicated they support such a change. The BMA meets in regular session at City Hall tonight at 7 p.m.