The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen honored former Vice Mayor Mike McIntire, who died Oct. 12, with a commendation and comments during Tuesday’s BMA meeting.

 Sara Nowell/file photo

KINGSPORT — You might have disagreed with or even run for the same public office as former Kingsport Vice Mayor and avid volunteer Mike McIntire.

But at the end of the day, according to the city’s current mayor and vice mayor, you were still friends and saw a positive impact in your life from knowing and working with him.

John Michael "Mike" McIntire

Mike McIntire, former Kingsport vice mayor
McIntire won't run for mayor, will seek another term as alderman

Mike McIntire, 2015 file photo

