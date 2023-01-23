KINGSPORT — You might have disagreed with or even run for the same public office as former Kingsport Vice Mayor and avid volunteer Mike McIntire.
But at the end of the day, according to the city’s current mayor and vice mayor, you were still friends and saw a positive impact in your life from knowing and working with him.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen honored McIntire, who died Oct. 12, four days after his 81th birthday, with a commendation and comments during Tuesday’s BMA meeting.
The Kentucky native transplanted to Kingsport and had a career at Tennessee Eastman, which became Eastman Chemical Co., starting in 1966. After his 1999 retirement, McIntire began volunteer work and soon became business manager at First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
During comments at the end of the meeting, Betsy Cooper, an alderman and retired teacher, said McIntire asked her to oversee the First Broad day care, jump-starting a second career for her, and he encouraged her and others to volunteer, too.
McIntire earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Louisville, where he met his future wife, and after moving to Kingsport, he began work in the Tennessee Eastman research labs.
That was the start of a nearly 34-year career in research, development, business management and corporate development at Eastman.
After Eastman, aside from volunteer work and civic club activities, McIntire also became active in city activities and government, including planning and ultimately serving on the BMA.
He was elected alderman in 2011 and again in 2015, serving a total of eight years. Fellow BMA members elected him three times to serve as vice mayor, 2013 to 2019.
In 2019, incumbent Pat Shull and McIntire were among five hopefuls running for mayor. Shull won, while McIntire finished third.
In helping present the commendation to McIntire’s widow, Vivian, at the start of the meeting, Vice Mayor Colette George said she first met McIntire on the Kingsport Regional Planning Commission.
George said he was intelligent, thought out everything, was a careful wordsmith and logical, while she said she’s more apt to say what she’s thinking and shoot from the hip, much to his chagrin.
After a while, however, George said she developed a respect and admiration for him and his way of doing things whether it was as vice mayor, a planning commission member, in volunteer or civic groups or even volunteering for a program to do people’s taxes.
“When he served, it wasn’t just showing up,” George recalled of him helping others.
Shull said that although he and McIntire squared off with three others in the 2019 mayoral race, the two remained friends before, during and after the campaign.
He said McIntire would offer words of advice after the election, after which he was no longer on the BMA.
“Vivian, he’s missed,” Shull said during the presentation, to which she replied, “This was truly an important part of his life and something he enjoyed.”