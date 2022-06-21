KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved 7-0 Tuesday night a 12-cent property tax increase to try to keep the city competitive in a competitive job market.
“This is the only option we had without making significant, and I mean significant, cuts,” City Manager Chris McCartt told the board.
The budget was approved on second and final reading for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which starts on July 1. The budget also includes increases on water and sewage rates to shore up rainy day funds.
The tax hike is the first since 2014, when the city raised taxes by 13 cents. Highlights of the budget include cost-of-living increases for all city employees, including firemen and police officers, which amounts to a 5% raise.
There will also be a STEP increase making the total raise around 7.5%, city officials said.
The raises are hoped to help curb employee flight as some workers leave for higher paying jobs in the private sector. City officials have said municipalities throughout the region have had to take similar steps.
The city has seen more than 50 job vacancies in the past few weeks, many of them police officers.
“The biggest thing this budget allows us to do is to remain competitive in salaries and wages,” McCartt said.
The board unanimously approved the tax and fee increases on first reading two weeks ago.
The budget also includes $2.7 million for road repaving and money for additional school resource officers. Along with the school budget and other funds, the total budget for the city is $270 million.
The board approved a 7.5% increase on the water bill and a 13.5% increase on sewer. Those rates would then drop in subsequent years.
The water and sewer rate hike comes as the city looks at revamping its water bills and also tries to curb any federal regulatory authorities from stepping in and forcing a decree to upgrade its services.
“We don’t take it lightly that we’re having to raise taxes,” McCartt said.