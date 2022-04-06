KINGSPORT — A hotly discussed ordinance that would move some funding for renovations to the former Sullivan North High School was approved Tuesday night by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen with no discussion.
“I know that the school board and school system are working diligently on achieving more clarity on their requirements, and they are sensitive about our concerns,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said before the vote.
The board approved the ordinance on first reading, and it will be voted on again in two weeks at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
The budget amendment for the school system included more than $5 million in renovations for Sullivan North, as well as money for a playground, a 5% salary increase for classified school employees and moving a cooling tower from Sullivan North to Robinson Middle School.
But Vice Mayor Colette George and Aldermen Betsy Cooper, Darrel Duncan and James Phillips all raised concerns about spending the money at this time without enough information.
The aldermen raised their questions Monday during a work session and stated they did not feel they had all their questions answered two weeks ago during a joint meeting with the Kingsport school board.
The project is expected to be about $24 million.
“Between now and the second reading, the bids will come in for Sullivan North,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said after the meeting. “There’ll be conversations, I’m sure, that will take place.”
McCartt said he spoke with School Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse on Monday night after the work session and Tuesday to relay the board’s concerns.
He said the ordinance approved Tuesday night does not obligate that the funds would be paid.
“This is simply a process to move funding around and further discussions and further actions that would still have to come before both bodies,” he said.
MAYOR TALKS TERMS, COOKIES
At the end of the board meeting, Shull once again brought up that he thought the mayor should be elected to a four-year term instead of a two-year term.
Shull talked Monday night about the possibility and said the board would need to approve a resolution and then the Tennessee General Assembly would have to approve a special act granting the city the ability to change its charter.
He said Tuesday night that it does not seem fair. He said the body is made up of seven members all with one vote.
“Six of the members have four-year terms,” he said. “One member has a two-year term. That just doesn’t seem right to me.”
He used an example of cookies to show his point.
“If you ask small children, how do you divide up the cookies?” he said. “If four of them get three cookies and one of them gets one, they’ll say that’s not fair.”
Shull said his term, along with three aldermen, ends in August 2024, so his request has no bearing on an election. He said it would not extend his term any and, if he decides to run for reelection, he would still have to run.
“I’m going to pursue this a little further and see where it goes,” he said.