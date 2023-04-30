Local News Logo

ROANOKE — Blue Ridge PBS is seeking military veterans who were on active duty in October 1983 and involved in the bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, or the U.S. invasion of the island of Grenada.

Of the veterans who express an interest in participating, several will be chosen to be interviewed and share their stories on-camera for a one-hour documentary slated for broadcast this year.

