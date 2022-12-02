COEBURN — Coeburn Middle School parents who take their seventh-graders to school next week will get to see what their kids have been doing with UVA Wise students this semester.
Cody Summers, associate professor of physical education at the college, has coordinated the FamHealth tobacco prevention and education program at the school for two years under a three-year, $90,000 grant from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.
Thursday marked the culmination of a semester’s project partnering teams of two college students with five groups of 10 to 15 seventh-graders to create a poster, photo and video with anti-tobacco use messages. Summers said the students’ work will provide a five-day round of images for the school’s electronic sign and social media presentations.
“The first year under that grant was data collection,” Summers said. “The second has been working with the seventh-graders on creating messages to send out to their peers, to their family and just promoting tobacco prevention, refusal skills and dealing with peer pressure.”
Summers said the UVA Wise students met with the Coeburn Middle groups in September and October to talk about tobacco use and its health risks, leading to Thursday’s activity.
“The goal is to make a poster, take a picture and come up with a slogan or motto,” said Summers. “Since we had five groups, each one has one day of the week and their slogans tie into their day of the week.”
Parents and visitors arriving at the school will be able to see photos of the students with their posters — one photo per day — and visit the school’s Facebook page to see more photos and themed videos by the groups.
UVA Wise sports management majors Jobe Whalen and Carter Babb worked with their team of seventh-graders as they put the final touches on their poster.
“I was excited but also nervous at first about this,” Whalen said about getting involved with the project. “As I got more involved, I built up my confidence and it’s been great building a lot of good memories.”
“We’ve met a lot of different personalities and it’s been fun working with the kids,” said Babb.
Dakota Sission and Taylor Manuel, also sports management majors, went over some moves for their team as they got ready to film a short video.
“I’d 100% rather be here that in class,” Sission said with a laugh. “It’s been a good learning experience and they’re awesome kids. They’ve been great to work with.”
“I think it’s been really good to just learn about why it’s bad to smoke and vape and all that because it can be bad for a lot of people,” seventh-grader Phillip Clay said of the project. “If you get cancer, that’s a serious thing.”
Summers said the project does more than teach about tobacco use and risks.
“In this class I have students who want to be PE teachers, they want to coach, they want to own their own business as personal trainers, sports marketing all the way up to medical doctors,” said Summers. “I tell them even if you don’t want to teach, you’re going to learn something from working with the kids.”
Seventh-graders Xayden Barnette, Brady Hayes, Michael Osborne and Glayden Castle agreed that the project has been fun.
“This is a good way to get a visual on why it’s not good to do drugs,” said Castle. “These people are good influences on kids for the adult life. We need more people like this for the greater good.”
“It is a fun experience, said Hayes. “You learn more from people when you’re around them like this.”
“It’s been really fun having them around,” Osborne added. “They’re good influences.”
“I have gotten to learn more about these guys,” said Barnette. “They are really fun to hang out with and I really enjoy it here.”
CMS principal Deidre Church said the hands-on mentoring between the UVA Wise group and the seventh-graders has been good for students from both schools.
“It’s a mentorship where the kids have really enjoyed the fellowship with the college students,” said Church.
Summers said a new group of UVA Wise students will take over in the next semester with the same groups of seventh- graders to build on the messaging efforts this year.
“Everyone learns from everyone,” Summer said of the project. “They learn how to create relationships and the seventh-graders really look up to the college students who are our peer mentors. We feel like the college students can get to the seventh-graders a lot more than us older adults.”