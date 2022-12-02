COEBURN — Coeburn Middle School parents who take their seventh-graders to school next week will get to see what their kids have been doing with UVA Wise students this semester.

Cody Summers, associate professor of physical education at the college, has coordinated the FamHealth tobacco prevention and education program at the school for two years under a three-year, $90,000 grant from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.

