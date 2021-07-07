KINGSPORT — The Bloomingdale Ruritan Club is looking to celebrate those who help keep the organization afloat.
The Ruritan will host a summer picnic for business professionals and families in the community at 7 p.m. Thursday. The event will be held as a way to show appreciation to those who support the club throughout the year.
“Our success can be 100% attributed to the help we receive from our community members and with the support of local businesses,” a release from the club states. “Without them, we could not do the great projects that we do. We are a nonprofit civic organization building a better community and stronger nation through their help.”
The event will also include the club’s scholarship awards and student and teacher of the year awards.
Each year scholarships are given to Sullivan North seniors and to previously awarded scholarship recipients who reapply. The student/teacher awards are given to Ketron Elementary, plus middle and high school students and teachers who were selected by the school administration.