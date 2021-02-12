NORTON — A community development block grant will help Norton start overhauling utilities and sidewalks and rehabilitate homes in the Southside community starting in about a year.
City Manager Fred Ramey said on Friday that the $1.5 million grant — more than a third of $3.8 million in block grants announced on Thursday by Gov. Ralph Northam for six Virginia localities — will allow bidding, contractor selection and design of the multipart Southside project this year and demolition and construction to start in 2022.
The project encompasses an area bounded by U.S. Route 23 and Kentucky Avenue to the south and north, Lost Creek Road to the west and the U.S. 23 Veterans Bridge to the east, Ramey said
The project includes rehabilitation of 12 homes and substantial overhaul of two more residences, Ramey said. Nine vacant structures would be demolished and about 900 square feet of sidewalks replaced. Water improvements would include 4,700 feet of new water line and 10 new fire hydrants, and more than 170 residents would benefit.
The Locust Avenue Park would also undergo improvements.
Ramey said the new block grant builds on another $365,000 Virginia Department of Health grant-loan package the city recently accepted for water improvements. A planning grant in 2016 and a subsequent grant allowed city officials to identify areas for community improvement.
“We were seeing that residents in the Southside community were interested in improvements there,” Ramey said. “Another planning grant allowed us to focus on identifying needs in that community.”
With the VDH and block grant funding in place, Ramey said the city could put the project to bid and select contractors in about 45 days. Design and construction would span about two years with construction underway in 2022.
“We’re excited about the project,” Ramey said. “I think it has great potential and can be a model project. We hope it can go into other areas.”