Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks to Tennessee Economic and Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter during a luncheon on Thursday in Bristol, Tennessee.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net

BRISTOL, Tenn. — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., talked Thursday at a luncheon in Bristol about the recent Inflation Reduction Act and private-public partnerships with the U.S. military that could lead to innovation.

Blackburn lashed out at the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video