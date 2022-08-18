BRISTOL, Tenn. — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., talked Thursday at a luncheon in Bristol about the recent Inflation Reduction Act and private-public partnerships with the U.S. military that could lead to innovation.
Blackburn lashed out at the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
“Everybody is going to have their own personal IRS agent by the time they get through with this,” she said.
Blackburn made her comments on Thursday during a luncheon at 620 State in downtown Bristol. The event was hosted by civic and government officials.
The bill passed last Friday in a 220-207 vote in the House of Representatives. It had earlier passed the Senate with a 51-50 vote.
No Republicans voted for the act that President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday.
The bill enacts $369 billion for climate and energy policies, $69 billion to extend the Affordable Healthcare Act and $80 billion to hire more Internal Revenue Service agents.
Blackburn said there’s nothing in the bill that says it will bring down inflation, and she said economists also said the act would not bring down inflation.
“It does not lead us on a path that will put more money into taxpayers’ pockets,” Blackburn said.
The act raises about $300 billion by imposing new taxes on big corporations.
The bill also paves the way to hire an additional 87,000 IRS agents, which will be used to have stepped-up enforcement of tax evaders, according to the Associated Press.
But Blackburn said nothing points toward it lowering the inflation rate, which keeps rising.
“There’s no one that says this bill will bring down inflation,” she said.
She said because of that, the bill presents a false image to the public.
“I think there should be such a thing as truth in naming,” she said.
Blackburn said she thinks there are two things that have led to inflation — the U.S. abandoning domestic energy production and huge spending by the federal government.
She also said the climate and energy portion of the package, which she called the “green new deal,” would raise prices on manufacturing and take money out of people’s pockets.
“It makes it more difficult for them to make a product that is competitive in the marketplace,” she said.
Blackburn also talked extensively about working with the military in order to forward innovation with public-private partnerships. Blackburn serves on the Senate's Armed Forces Committee.
She said an example of this is Vanderbilt University recently partnering with the U.S. Army and units stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to design an “exosuit.”
The suit is designed for soldiers to be able to lift heavy objects without stressing the body.
She also stated that there could be the potential for new things within the military.
“We’re trying to get a Space National Guard,” she said.
The U.S. Space Force was created in 2019 under former President Donald Trump.
Blackburn said she thinks there may be many young engineers and data processors who may be interested.
Blackburn, though, did not comment on a proposed same-sex marriage bill that was approved by the House of Representatives on July 19. The Respect for Marriage Act was passed by a 267-157 vote with 47 Republicans voting in favor.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, has taken the lead on the bill, but it would need 60 votes in the Senate in order to pass.
“I have not seen that,” Blackburn said. “I have not seen that bill.”