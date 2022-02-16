KINGSPORT — New Vision Youth and the South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation are sponsoring three upcoming Black History Month events.
Friday — Community Unity Bingo, 7 p.m., in the Riverview Community Room at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center. The entrance is on Wheatley Street beside the basketball court. Seniors are asked to bring a door prize. Everyone is invited to the free event, and refreshments will be served.
Sunday — Annual Black History program at 2:30 p.m. at the Lamplight Theatre, 140 Broad St. Admission is free, the concession stand will be open and a door prize will be awarded. The program includes soloist Minister Patricia Stover of Shiloh Baptist Church and Pastor Adam Love of Mayfield United Methodist Church, both of Kingsport. The New Vision Youth Group will give a program of friendship and love quotes, after which the play “Just Dreams” will be performed.
Saturday, Feb. 26 — The community is invited to a gathering of “Soulful Minds” at 4 p.m. in the Riverview Community Room at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center. Youth minister James Scales will address issues on the minds of young people; Bishop Ronnie Collins of the Tennessee/Virginia Fellowship Against Racism will speak on community unity; and Tavia Sillmon, president of the Johnson City-Washington County NAACP/Umoja, will present a program about the organization and voting rights. The program is free, and refreshments will be served.