KINGSPORT — Calvin Sneed fell in love with Kingsport as a young boy and it’s a love affair that continues to this day.
Even though he hasn’t lived in the Model City in decades, Sneed has always maintained strong ties to the neighborhood in which he grew up — Riverview — and routinely visits the town he considers his true home.
“It’s just a great place and a great place to raise kids, that’s for sure,” Sneed told the Times News last week. “It’s a love affair that’s never going to go away. My parents are buried there, my grandparents are buried there. There’s a soft spot in my heart for Kingsport. Anything Kingsport does, I’m a big cheerleader.”
Sneed was born in Cleveland in 1954, and he and his family moved to Kingsport five years later, at first living with his grandparents on Dunbar Street, then two years later in a house his father built. Sneed’s father owned and operated Sneed’s Cleaning Service; his mother taught at the city’s all-black Douglass Elementary-High School in Riverview.
When Douglass closed for integration in 1966, Calvin and other African-American students entered John Sevier Junior High School.
“I went six years to an all-black school and six years to all-white schools. The process for integration kind of evened itself out for me,” Sneed said. “Kingsport was like many other communities around the South. Everything was separate but equal. In regards to education, I think it was equal, but separate. We got just as good an education as the folks over at D-B.”
Sneed said it was difficult erasing the Jim Crow laws of the past and at the time, Kingsport did not want to give them up. Kingsport wasn’t ready, Sneed said, and the people certainly didn’t like the federal government telling them what to do.
What brought the people together, though, was the power of work, Sneed said.
“Work was the only thing that brought black and white people together back in the day, and black people would work right alongside white people,” Sneed said. “But at the end of the day, each one would leave and go back to their own respective cities — white people back to Kingsport and black people went back to Riverview.”
AN INTEREST IN TELEVISION
For more than 50 years, Sneed has worked in the broadcasting industry, starting out as a part-time radio DJ at WKPT at the age of 15. However, his first public speaking job took place a year earlier while attending Sevier when Lib Dudney, the audio-visual instructor, hired him to read the morning announcements over the PA system. It was also the first job from which he was fired.
“I had a bad habit of being late,” Sneed said. “Miss Dudney kept telling me that I had to be right on time in the office at 8:20 every morning, because classes could not start until after the announcements were given. I was late one more time and she fired me.”
A sincere apology put him back on the air and he was never late again.
After graduating from Dobyns-Bennett in 1972, Sneed was the first African-American student to be accepted into the inaugural College of Communications Vocational Cooperative program at UT-Knoxville, where he interned for three years as a news reporter/photographer and newscast producer at WTVC-TV, Channel 9, Chattanooga.
Over the years, Sneed moved on to other television stations in Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Ohio with a good chunk of his career spent at WTVC, an ABC affiliate, where he was the senior investigative reporter and main news anchor.
“I don’t know what I was watching on TV to get me interested in it, but I’ve always had a fascination with television. Not just being on it, but how it worked,” Sneed said. “I probably would have been a television engineer had I had the math skills for it. I’ve just always been curious how television worked.”
LIFE AFTER BROADCASTING
In 2017, Calvin retired from his broadcasting career the same way he started it — as the only African-American main news anchor in East Tennessee. That distinction still stands today. In 2018, he was recognized by the Tennessee legislature for his career in East Tennessee broadcasting and was admitted into the D-B Alumni Hall of Fame in 2019.
Although retired, Sneed freelances as a fill-in anchor at WRCB-TV, the NBC station in Chattanooga, and continues to maintain the website (www.sonsanddaughtersofdougless.org) he founded commemorating Douglass High School and the Riverview neighborhood. Calvin is also a community contributor to the Kingsport Times News and has authored three coffee-table books of photographs he’s taken of historic steel truss and concrete arch bridges, including many in the five-state region.
Even though Sneed still lives in Chattanooga, he’s thinking about moving back to Kingsport. Plenty of people ask him about it whenever he’s in town. What’s held him back is his perspective of Kingsport. It’s easier to see the things Kingsport needs to improve on from far off; when you live there, it’s not as easy to see, Sneed said.
“Over time whenever I would come home, I started seeing familiar things, remembering things and people. I realized I loved this place,” Sneed said. “It was something my grandfather told me once. No matter what you do, where you go or where your life takes you ... don’t ever forget where you came from. Never forget. If you have the opportunity, bring back home those things you learn in life.”