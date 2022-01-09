BIG STONE GAP — A Wise County woman is hoping to challenge incumbent Morgan Griffith for Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District seat in November.
Big Stone Gap resident and community activist Taysha DeVaughan announced her run for the Democratic nomination Saturday at Mountain Empire Community College before a crowd of 40 supporters.
DeVaughan’s announcement came more than a week after Griffith, a Republican, announced his run and after the Virginia Supreme Court approved state redistricting maps that drew Griffith’s Salem residence into the Sixth Congressional District.
“We have a candidate running in Southwest Virginia from Southwest Virginia,” said Wise County Democratic Party organizer Bill Wireman before Saturday’s announcement.
“When we think about who we want representing us, we want someone who understands us and someone who knows what life is like everyday in the Ninth — the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between,” said Lee County Democratic Party organizer Roberta Thacker-Oliver as she introduced DeVaughan.
“She sat across the table from Griffith and asked him to do the work,” Thacker-Oliver said of DeVaughan’s lobbying for black lung benefits legislation in 2019.
DeVaughan, a UVA Wise graduate, serves as Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards president and was appointed in 2020 to the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice. She also works for the Appalachian Community Fund as a regional organizer
“This decision did not happen in a boardroom,” DeVaughan told the crowd. “It happened at a kitchen table, and this will be a journey of family, faith and future to empower our collective voice in Washington.”
DeVaughan outlined her family’s involvement in community organizing. Her father, David, worked as a USDA tribal liaison with the Comanche nation when she lived in Oklahoma, and her mother, Vicky, was involved in a Comanche cultural and organizing effort. DeVaughan and her parents moved to Virginia in 2011 when her father became director of the Flatwoods Civilian Conservation Corps Job Corps Center in Wise County.
“My family has always been involved in shaping our community, and they have told me that to step up and step out is what needs to happen next,” said DeVaughan. “As we look forward and we embrace our traditional values here in the Ninth, we must also embrace our youth and value their vision of what our communities could look like because, ultimately, the Ninth is going to belong to them.”
“She’s a better speaker than Morgan,” supporter Gerry Scardo yelled from the audience, drawing applause.
“My mother named me Taysha, which means friend in our tribal language, and it’s very fitting because I honestly do believe that when we are friends despite our disagreements we will always find common ground,” said DeVaughan. “It is that common ground we use to come together, listen to each other, learn from each other. When we learn from each other, that is when we are able to figure out how to move forward as a group.”
Griffith, who lived outside the Ninth when he ran and won against Democratic incumbent Rick Boucher in 2010, now lives outside the district for the 2022 congressional election. An official in Griffith’s campaign said in December that he was considering his options while holding that the U.S. Constitution’s Article I Section 2 allows him to live outside the district while running for Congress.