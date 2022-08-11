Netherland Inn

Kingsport’s Bicentennial celebration will take place at the Netherland Inn on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The celebration is free and open to the public and will include re-enactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing and historical documents on display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the Inn’s grounds and take a photograph with an authentic stagecoach.

