ROGERSVILLE — Mayor Jim Sells issued a statement on Friday expressing sadness for the death of longtime Rogersville City Attorney Bill Phillips, who passed away on Jan. 20 following a two week battle with COVID-19.
Phillips was appointed Rogersville City Attorney on May 11, 1976, and he and Sells served together on the BMA for more than four decades. Phillips was also a Vietnam veteran, having served with the Army’s 173rd Airborne.
“His service to the town has gone beyond the scope of just city attorney,” Sells said. “He has always had the best interest of the citizens of Rogersville and Hawkins County (at heart) and served in many ways no one ever knew about. His quick wit, friendliness and knowledge will be missed by our employees and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. We would like to extend our sincerest sympathy to his family and friends.”
Phillips is the fourth public official to pass away in Hawkins County in the past month.
Property assessor Jeff Thacker, 48, of Church Hill, passed away Dec. 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Thacker had just been elected without opposition to a third term as property assessor in the 2020 county general election, and previously served as a member of the Hawkins County Commission, and the Church Hill Planning Commission.
Hawkins County 911 Board member Lawrence Wheeler, 80, of Rogersville, passed away Jan 2. Wheeler was a 22 year member of the Kansas Army National Guard and a Vietnam veteran who retired as a Captain. He was also active in the local American Legion and was well known as the master of ceremonies for Rogersville’s annual Veterans Day program for several years.
Recent Surgoinsville alderman Pleas Kenneth Bass, 81, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Jan.13. He served on the Surgoinsville BMA for six years and chose not to seek another term in the Nov. 3 election. He’s only been out of office a month when he passed away. Bass was also an army veteran.