KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Public Library is hosting its next “Behind the Book” event on Thursday with a discussion with David Hrivnak, a retired Eastman Chemical Co. engineer.
The discussion will take place at 7 p.m. and will be held virtually via Google Meet. The link is available at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
This year’s “Behind the Book” series has featured discussions with regional authors and illustrators to find out more about their published works.
ABOUT DAVID HRIVNAK
Hrivnak will be discussing his book “Driving to Net 0.” Scientists say we need to reduce our use of fossil fuels by 80% or more to avert the most dangerous effects of global warming. But is such a drastic cut possible without totally disrupting our lifestyle? The short answer is yes as the contributors of this book have shown.
Upcoming Behind the Book discussions will feature David Hoover.
Visit the Library’s website, www.kingsportpubliclibrary.org for more information, or contact the Kingsport Public Library at (423) 224-2539.