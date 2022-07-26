KINGSPORT — Beer and wine could soon be sold on Sundays at the same time as city leaders work to align state and local regulations.
The new law will take effect if the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopts the ordinance on second reading during its Aug. 2 meeting.
“This allows a tremendous amount of consistency and reduces a lot of confusion with our sales associates, as well as our citizens,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said during a work session last week.
The current city ordinance states that beer can be sold beginning at noon on Sundays, but wine can be sold starting at 10 a.m.
The reason for the discrepancy is that the city voted in 2001 to allow beer sales at noon. Since then, the state voted to allow wine sales in grocery stores and the law set the starting time for those sales at 10 a.m.
The city, however, has never changed its laws concerning alcohol sales, leading to two separate policies.
The BMA approved 5-1 on first reading an ordinance that would change the law. Alderman Paul Montgomery cast the sole no vote while Alderman James Phillips was absent. The board also approved a resolution during the same time that allows the city to opt in to the state law.
The Kingsport Beverage Board voted during its July 5 meeting to allow beer sales to start earlier and sent its recommendation to the BMA.
Other cities and counties have similar laws, McCartt said.
“This is very comparable to what we see around East Tennessee,” he said.
