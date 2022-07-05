KINGSPORT — A black bear was recently spotted running around Lynn Garden and another one near Brookside Drive, city officials said.
“We are getting calls of bears popping up in the neighborhoods, and we’re also getting reports of bear sightings throughout the park,” Megan Krager, manager of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, said. “We even saw a juvenile bear in the parking lot of the park, which is a first for me.”
On Tuesday, city officials issued a press release reminding the public of one thing: Don’t feed the bears.
“Leave them alone and don’t feed them,” Krager said. “The only reason they’re coming into our area is because they can smell the tasty treats we have around our homes.”
It’s not uncommon to see black bears wandering through neighborhoods like Ridgefields, Sullivan Gardens and Meadowview, the release stated.
Park officials speculated the harsh freeze that occurred in May could have had an impact on the amount of vegetation in the forest for bears to forage on. This is causing some bears to look for alternative sources of food, and when that happens, the bears tend to get closer to human activity.
There were two bear attacks reported in Sevier County last month, one occurring in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“Bears are going to take any opportunity they can to find a tasty meal. Garbage cans, bird feeders, food dishes … anything that smells good to bears, they’ll find a way to get into it,” Krager said.
City officials reminded the public that they do not handle bear activity. Neither does Petworks Animal Services or the Kingsport Police Department.
The best thing to do if you encounter a bear is leave it alone and give it plenty of distance, Krager said.
“If you happen to see bear cubs in the area, take a look around real quick or look up into a tree. Nine times out of 10, there’s going to be a mother nearby,” Krager said. “And you don’t want to get between a mother and her cubs.”