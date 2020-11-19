KINGSPORT — With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, more motorists will soon be hitting the streets and roads of the Tri-Cities.
The Kingsport Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office want to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket” this holiday season, from Nov. 16 through Nov. 29. The Click It or Ticket initiative is a two-week effort to get motorists to buckle up.
At the same time, participating law enforcement agencies across the state will increase seat belt enforcement as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s nationwide effort.
During the Click It or Ticket campaign, the KPD will be working with fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers.
By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. First responders see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. They see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.
That’s why buckling up is more than just a good idea. It’s the law.
SEAT BELT STATISTICS
According to the NHTSA, 9,778 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States in 2018. In that same year, 56% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.-6 a.m.) were not wearing seat belts.
Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN) reported that 299 people killed in crashes in the Volunteer State last year were not wearing a seat belt.
So far this year in Tennessee, 1,067 people have died in traffic crashes.