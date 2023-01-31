Unalii

Unalii, the wolf

 Courtesy of Jay Huron

Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii.

“He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”

