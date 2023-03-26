A new trail called Moonshiner's Delight recently opened at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. The city is reminding people they can purchase an annual membership and have access to the park and its trails all year long.
A new trail called Moonshiner's Delight recently opened at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. The city is reminding people they can purchase an annual membership and have access to the park and its trails all year long.
Contributed/Gregg Carr
Carter and Cash have been introduced to their new home at Bays Mountain, which features a larger enclosure and interactive toys,
Contributed photo
The state of Tennessee will produce this Bays Mountain specialty license plate if the park can generate at least 1,000 orders.
Contributed photo
Spend the whole day enjoying Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport
File photo
Kingsport’s Bays Mountain Park offers 40 miles of hiking and walking trails.
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is seeing a lot of good days ahead in the upcoming year.
A lot of it started a year ago.
Mountain bikers and hikers are now able to enjoy a brand new trail for the first time in years when the Moonshiner’s Delight officially opened over the summer. The legacy trail opened in honor of the 50-year anniversary of the park.
The trail is 4.2 miles and now gives mountain bikers another access to the fire tower on Bay’s Mountain.
But there’s more. There were two new bobcats added to the stable of Bays Mountain last year. Carter and Cash are the newest additions. They joined the park after bobcat, Kirby, passed away in March.
In February, the cats were moved to their new home in the park where visitors may be able to view them and enjoy them. They came by way of Montana.
The newest move for the city of Kingsport is trying to get a new Bays Mountain Park license plate established. Once the city reaches 1,000 people who have bought the new plate, it will be produced and sent out.
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is a 3,750-acre nature preserve and the largest city owned park in the state of Tennessee.
The park features a picturesque 44-acre lake, a Nature Center with a state-of-the-art Planetarium Theater, and animal habitats featuring wolves, bobcats, raptors and reptiles.
The park also holds more than 40 miles of trails.
Bays Mountain Park is open every day of the year except four, when the park is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Park hours are seasonal, however, so park visitors can view the Bays Mountain web page or call (423) 229-9447 for updated hours before visiting.
Dogs are allowed at Bays Mountain Park, however, there are some strict rules that must be followed. All dogs must be kept under physical control and on a leash at all times. Dogs are not allowed in the animal habitats. Please do not leave your dog unattended (in a car or otherwise) or tied to an object.
Entrance fees are $5 per vehicle and $15 per bus (school bus or vehicle larger than standard car). Park members must present a current membership card to waive $5 car entrance fee.