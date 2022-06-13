KINGSPORT — A 17-year-old Dobyns-Bennet High School student helped raise $3,000 as a donation to help with the moving of a new bobcat at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium when one comes available.
“This money was used for in the hopes of when they find a bobcat, they don’t have to wait to get it,” said Nia Ailshie, the teenager who raised the money. “They’ll already have the money on hand.”
Ailshe started raising the money in March after hearing that Kirby the bobcat died. Kirby was 19 and was a rescue bobcat.
Tyler Wicks, park ranger at Bays Mountain, said park officials have notified several rescue operations in the nation to alert them they are looking for a bobcat, but no rescue cat is available at this time.
He said there are breeders of bobcats, but park officials prefer rescues.
“We like to give animals in need of a home a home,” Wicks said.
Wicks said the cost of getting a new bobcat to Bays Mountain could vary. Kirby, for example, was found and flown from Texas. If a bobcat is flown, it would be more expensive than if park rangers were able to drive and pick it up.
He said the city will save the money until a bobcat is located. He said if the cost of transporting the animal is less than the donation, the park will possibly use it for other purposes, still related to the bobcat.
He said there will be costs of man hours for staff trying to get to know the new cat, along with medical bills.
Ailshie gave the check to Wicks on Monday at Kingsport City Hall. Also at the press conference was Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, who introduced her.
Ailshe is also a champion clogger and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen.
“I see that she’s going to go on to bigger and better things,” Shull said.