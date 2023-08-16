KINGSPORT – A new playground at Bays Mountain Park is getting closer to becoming reality.
David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said the city has been conducting a park improvement plan and there are now maps drawn up to where it may ultimately sit.
“They have a good draft of where they would like to put things,” he said.
The current draft places the playground, called Fox Den, almost in the middle of the animal habitats, taking up a portion of the current deer habitat, he said. City officials said Wednesday that while the plans have not been finalized, they believe the location of the playground will stay within the same place.
Fox said as the park improvement plan progresses, the playground is in a good position, since it and a new otter habitat already have funding in place.
Once completed, the idea is for the playground to have a “Swiss Family Robinson” appeal.
For Fox and his wife, Brenda, the development of the playground is deeply personal for the Foxes.
They helped raise money and advance the project in memory of their son, Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox, who took his own life on July 21, 2020, at the age of 25.
Parker was an airborne infantryman who became a sniper instructor at Fort Benning, Georgia.
In his honor, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs set up a grant for organizations that provide outside suicide prevention services.
David and Brenda said they also wanted to honor Parker, so they asked park officials what Bays Mountain needed. They were told a playground had been on the table for years, but it had never been built.
The couple thought that was the perfect project because Parker loved kids and he loved Bays Mountain. So, they got to work helping.
Placing the playground in the middle of the animal habitats is ideal, Fox said. It helps with the idea of bringing a family atmosphere to the park and the playground.
“It makes it more family friendly, it makes it more of the family experience,” he said.
He said the hope is that there could be a possibility of a ground breaking next spring or summer. Fox said he knows there are many improvements going on at the park right now that may hold it up.
But with the park improvement plan, he said there is more comfort in knowing the playground is progressing.
“It’s much more of a road map to see the playground come to fruition,” he said. “There’s a plan we can point to.”