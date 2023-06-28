Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has partnered with Bellafina Chocolates to offer a new trail mix to park visitors, according to a city press release.
The proceeds will benefit the Fox Den Playground project.
Bays Mountain Park has been a family-favorite destination for generations.
The park already offers so many ways for children to learn, explore and have fun, whether it’s viewing the animal habitats or seeing the stars in a planetarium show.
After the loss of their son Parker, David and Brenda Fox were thinking of ways they might contribute to the park. The Fox Den Playground will memorialize Parker, who loved visiting the park.
It will also include a gathering area for families.
“We’re thrilled to see these healthy snacks become available to people who love Bays Mountain Park,” the Foxes said, in the press release. “And we’re honored that Bellafina Chocolates approached us about a trail mix to help raise funds for the Fox Den Playground at the park. Bellafina Chocolates has a great reputation for helping the community and giving back, and this goes along with their mission of doing good. Parker loved Bays Mountain, and we’re pleased that our family, along with much community support, is able to create this playground for visitors to the park.”
The Fox Den Trail Mix is a blend of almonds, cashews, pistachios, pepitas, dried cranberries, Bellafina dark chocolate ginger bits and cocoa nibs.
“Play and nature are important parts of a child's well-being,” said Jes Williams, executive director of Bellafina Chocolates. “When we learned about Brenda and David Fox's effort to build a nature themed playground at Bays in memory of their son, making trail mix to further their initiative was a no-brainer.”
The trail mix will be available at the Bays Mountain Park gift shop and the Bellafina Chocolates storefront, located at 123 Cherokee Street. The trail mix costs $11 and 100% of the profits will go toward the building of the playground.
Bellafina Chocolates is a 501c3 non-profit chocolate shop located in downtown Kingsport.
Its purpose is helping children threatened by disease, poverty, and/or neglect and empowering women in recovery with meaningful employment and job training.
The nonprofit does this by selling chocolate truffles, bars, and chocolate-covered dried fruits/nuts/espresso beans and donating 100% of the profits to children's charities.
