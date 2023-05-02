Bays Mountain Park is hosting its annual Kids at Bays Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
A variety of paid and free programs are scheduled to keep kids engaged at the park all day long. All of the animal habitats, hiking and biking trails and the Nature Center will be open for discovery and exploration, according to a press release.
In addition, food trucks will be on site and located behind the Day Camp cabin.
“Kids at Bays Day is a great opportunity to get your children out of the house, away from their devices and to reconnect with nature,” said Megan Krager, Bays Mountain Park manager.
Kids at Bays Day is being held in connection with the nationally recognized Kids to Parks Day celebration. Now in its 13th year, Kids to Parks Day is an annual day of outdoor exploration at local, state and national parks and public lands across the country.
Organized by the National Park Trust, the mission of Kids to Parks Day is to foster future outdoor enthusiasts and help with developing the next generation of park stewards by engaging kids in memorable outdoor experiences.
While discovering and exploring parks, kids learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, STEM, and the history of our country and its amazing national treasures.