Bays Mountain Park is hosting its annual Kids at Bays Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

 Contributed photo

A variety of paid and free programs are scheduled to keep kids engaged at the park all day long. All of the animal habitats, hiking and biking trails and the Nature Center will be open for discovery and exploration, according to a press release.

