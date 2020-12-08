KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park has some good news and bad news.
The bad news is the planetarium will be closed from now until spring. The good news is once it reopens, you’ll be able to watch shows under an updated and improved star projector.
According to Planetarium Director Adam Thanz, the planetarium’s star projector is currently on its way back to Carl Zeiss — its manufacturer in Germany — for updates and improvements. Once it arrives, Thanz said highly trained technicians will perform delicate, precise maintenance on the machine that will keep it running for years to come.
“This is an exciting time for the park, the planetarium and the city,” Thanz said. “This is the city’s, the park’s and the citizens’ theater, so everything we do is for them — for the current day and for the future.”
So what will you notice, once the star projector returns home from Germany? Thanz said the biggest improvement involves swapping out the halogen lamps that light up the star projector for LED ones. This will increase the potential brightness five-fold.
“Because of the improved LED technology, the stars themselves will have more of a presence,” Thanz said. “The color of the stars will be whiter and even more accurate.”
The extra brightness means they can be used in conjunction with the digital projections, so the stars don’t get washed out. The higher brightness may also be used for other purposes, and Thanz said he hopes it will assist visitors with limited vision.
Installation of the projection equipment is expected to take place next spring. In that time, no planetarium shows will be shown, Thanz said.
The star projector’s journey officially kicks off several planned renovations to the planetarium. Back in September, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved $1.2 million in funding for the improvement of the planetarium theater.
That project calls for replacing the old digital projectors with new ones, performing maintenance on the star projector (the large dumbbell looking device in the center of the room), installation work and the replacement of the seat covers and cushions.
“We’re not just replacing used equipment,” Thanz said. “We’re preparing for the future that will pay back for many years. When we are able to open safely, and for at least the decade that follows, we’ll have an educational tool that is worthy of the children, and everyone else, in our region.”