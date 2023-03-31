KINGSPORT — Registration is now open for 2023 day camp sessions for rising first- through sixth-graders, a Kingsport city press release said.
Each week-long day camp session will be filled with outdoor, nature-oriented activities that give your child hands-on learning experiences.
“Bays Mountain Park is looking forward to a new and exciting year, providing children with programs and opportunities to explore the park,” said park Manager Megan Krager.
Day camp hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are limited to 30 students per camp.
Students entering first, second and third grades in fall 2023:
May 29–June 2
June 12–16
June 26–30
July 10–14
July 24–28
Students entering fourth, fifth and sixth grades in fall 2023:
June 5–9
June 19–23
July 3–7
July 17–21
The themes for this year’s summer day camp:
Monday — What’s Above Us
Tuesday — Fly with Me
Wednesday — Wild and Free
Thursday — Water Day
Friday — What’s Below Us
Campers should bring a bag lunch with a drink each day and wear appropriate clothing. Closed-toed shoes are recommended. Parents or guardians should plan to stay on the first morning for a short orientation about the week’s activities and expectations. Transportation to and from camp is the guardian’s responsibility.
Tuition for camp is $75 for the first child with additional children $65 each. A current Bays Mountain Park family membership is required to register your child for day camp.
Family memberships are $50 and give your family an entire year of free entry into the park for one vehicle and up to six free passes per program (planetarium shows, barge rides and nature programs) every time you visit the park.
To register your child for day camp, visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “Day Camp.” Sign up now as spots are filling up fast.