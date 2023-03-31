Bays Day Camp 2022

Campers have fun during the 2022 Bays Mountain day camp. Registration is now open for this year.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT — Registration is now open for 2023 day camp sessions for rising first- through sixth-graders, a Kingsport city press release said.

Each week-long day camp session will be filled with outdoor, nature-oriented activities that give your child hands-on learning experiences.

To register your child for day camp, visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “Day Camp.” Sign up now as spots are filling up fast.

