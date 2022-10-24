Carter and Cash are home.
The two newest bobcat additions to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium arrived in Kingsport this weekend.
“We are very excited to house two new bobcats at Bays Mountain,” said Tyler Wicks, chief ranger at Bays Mountain. “It is an amazing opportunity to educate the public about this elusive and secretive cat that is native to our area. We hope they will live long and happy lives here like all of the bobcats we have housed previously.”
The bobcats made their way all the way from Kalispal, Montana to Kingsport, crossing the Great Plains and the Mississippi River to come to their new home.
City officials announced Monday their official names were Carter and Cash, named after legendary Country Music stars Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.
June Carter was a member of the Carter Family, growing up in Maces Spring in Scott County.
Now that the bobcat brothers have arrived at the park, they will be placed in quarantine while park rangers work to get them accustomed to people and their new environment, city officials said.
Park staff have been working on adding several additions to the bobcat habitat to provide both safety and enrichment for the bobcats. The bobcats will be introduced to visitors at a later date.
The bobcats have been described as ‘best buds’ and ‘very sweet’ so park staff are eager to start working with the two brothers.
Before being placed with Bays Mountain Park, the bobcats were raised in captivity in Montana. They were born at an accredited zoological facility on May 3, 2022, and were two of a litter of four. Their two sisters will be serving as animal ambassadors at another facility.
Park officials said they also hope the two new cats will add visibility for onlookers. Sometimes it was hard to see Kirby, the bobcat who habitated the park for years and died in late winter.
“There was an outpouring of support from the community to acquire a new bobcat that could call the park home,” said Megan Krager, manager of Bays Mountain Park. “With that support, the park received many comments from visitors explaining that they were never able to view Kirby while he lived in the bobcat habitat.”
Park staff focused on acquiring a young bobcat that could be socialized to people from a young age. By doing this, staff hoped the bobcat would be more visible in the habitat, enabling the community to see and learn even more.
They wound up with two.
The brothers were housed at the Triple D Game Farm in Montana.
They were examined by a veterinarian prior to leaving and once again when they arrived and city officials said the two cats are healthy.
“By the public being able to personally experience the amazing presence of these marvelous creatures, we hope these bobcats will be able to inspire a new generation of wildlife conservationists and animal enthusiasts,” said Krager. “New programs featuring the bobcats are being developed to further educate the public, fulfilling the core mission of Bays Mountain Park.”