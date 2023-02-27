Feeding YMCA

Staff from the Bank of Tennessee volunteered their time and talents at the Kingsport Family YMCA Feeding Kitchen to prep and package 349 meals for delivery to kids in the YMCA’s 22 Afterschool sites and five Y on Wheels sites.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — Staff from the Bank of Tennessee recently volunteered their time and talents at the Kingsport Family YMCA Feeding Kitchen to prep and package 349 meals for delivery to kids in the YMCA’s 22 afterschool sites and five Y on Wheels sites.

“Our Feeding Kitchen operates with the help of dedicated volunteers who come Monday-Friday to ensure that no kid goes hungry,” Laura Williams, Feeding Program coordinator said. “It’s a pleasure having organizations like the Bank of Tennessee volunteer their time because it gives them an opportunity to see our mission in action and they have a chance to positively impact their community.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you