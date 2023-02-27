Staff from the Bank of Tennessee volunteered their time and talents at the Kingsport Family YMCA Feeding Kitchen to prep and package 349 meals for delivery to kids in the YMCA’s 22 Afterschool sites and five Y on Wheels sites.
KINGSPORT — Staff from the Bank of Tennessee recently volunteered their time and talents at the Kingsport Family YMCA Feeding Kitchen to prep and package 349 meals for delivery to kids in the YMCA’s 22 afterschool sites and five Y on Wheels sites.
“Our Feeding Kitchen operates with the help of dedicated volunteers who come Monday-Friday to ensure that no kid goes hungry,” Laura Williams, Feeding Program coordinator said. “It’s a pleasure having organizations like the Bank of Tennessee volunteer their time because it gives them an opportunity to see our mission in action and they have a chance to positively impact their community.”
The YMCA Feeding Program has been providing meals to kids in the community since 2021.
In 2022, the YMCA cooked, packaged and delivered 79,000 meals to 22 afterschool sites and five Y on Wheels sites across three counties. Those meals provide kids with the essential nutrients they need to be healthy and meet the nutritional requirements set forth by the USDA.
The YMCA Feeding Program is financially supported through the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), which is a subdivision of the USDA, and through contributions from local partners and members in the community.
The Bank of Tennessee takes pride in giving back to the community. Detra Cleven, chief operating officer said, “The ability to see the impact the YMCA Feeding Program has in the community and gain an understanding of the food insecurity in our region made me proud to know Bank of Tennessee cares about our community and contributes time and talents. Bank of Tennessee is more than a bank. We are a community partner.”
The volunteers helped prep and package pasta salad, string cheese, sunflower seeds and Mandarin oranges for the kids’ lunches.
Over the years, Bank of Tennessee employees have volunteered their services for various programs and events and some have served as a volunteer board officer.
The Kingsport Family YMCA is celebrating its 40-year anniversary this year. Since being chartered in 1983, the Kingsport Family YMCA has provided afterschool care, helped kids make lifelong friends at summer camp and opened its first health and wellness facility in 2005 before expanding again in 2013.
The YMCA provided emergency child care at no cost during the pandemic, established a feeding program for kids, opened a standalone youth center in Hawkins County and has extended its service area to three counties