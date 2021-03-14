By HANK HAYES
KINGSPORT — Ballad Health’s COVID-19 vaccination sites are now fully operational giving out the first round of Pfizer vaccinations.
The vaccination series is two doses given three weeks apart.
The Kingsport vaccination location is next to Indian Path Community Hospital. There are also vaccination sites in Elizabethton, Abingdon and Norton, Va.
According to the health system, you can get COVID-19 through contact with another person who has the virus. People experience a wide range of symptoms which may appear two to 14 days after exposure, which might include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and sore throat.
Jamie Swift. Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer, said the health system started planning its COVID response as early as January 2020.
“We started that in January as we saw this disease emerging and not knowing what it would bring to our region,” she said. “We weren’t necessarily planning for a vaccine a year ago, but we were starting our response to a pandemic.”
Swift also addressed these questions:
How many vaccine doses do you expect to distribute?
“I don’t really know how to predict how many we will distribute. We’re going to get as many doses as we can.”
Explain your thinking on how the protocols work. You go to the vaccination site and get your temperature taken. You get the shot and have to wait 15 minutes in case there are side effects.
“That’s the process. We’ve got registration on hand. It’s free when you come in the door.”
Has anyone had any adverse side effects from the shot?
“We have not had any severe (side effects). There have been very few who had some sort of reaction.”
How many vaccines have you given out to date?
“Between Tennessee and Virginia, Ballad Health has given out (as of Thursday morning) 60,500 doses.”
Was there any special reason the Pfizer vaccine was chosen?
“We started giving Pfizer first. That was the vaccine we were allocated by both states, and our health system had the ultra cold storage. It really is a regional approach.”
People eligible to receive the vaccine include: Tennessee and Virginia residents over the age of 65; healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care staff, student health providers and funeral/mortuary workers; K-12 teachers, child care workers and staff; and residents between the ages of 16-64 with chronic health conditions.
To schedule a vaccination, call (833) 822-5523.People can also schedule online at balladhealth.org.