NORTON — Two Ballad Health residency programs are being brought to one site in Norton.
According to Ballad spokesperson Ashley Ramey, the Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic at Wharton Lane will move to Norton Community Hospital’s Medical Arts Building 1.
Ballad’s Medical Associates Community Clinic, already located in the Medical Arts Building, will remain a separate internal medicine practice for adult patients, Ramey said, while the Family Clinic will continue serving patients of all ages.
Dr. Bernie Sergent, DO, designated institutional official for Ballad Health’s Northern Region, which includes Wise County, said the move also will expand services to patients, including improved access to on-site lab services at the Medical Arts Building.
The move also includes Ballad’s medical residency programs in Wise County, Ramey said. While the internal medicine residency program has already been in the Norton Medical Arts site, the county family medicine residency program will move there from Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.
Ramey said the two residency programs are key to Ballad’s recruitment of medical residents to boost availability of primary care doctors in the region.
“Grimly, we’re facing a deficit of physicians in Southwest Virginia,” said Ballad Health’s chief academic officer, Dr. Matthew Loos, “but Ballad Health’s residency programs — both in Wise County and throughout the region — are enabling us to recruit, educate and retain highly talented physicians through leading-edge curriculum and hands-on training in a rural community.”
Ramey said centralization of the two Norton clinics follows an announced renovation and expansion of Lonesome Pine Hospital with 14 inpatient and observation beds and changes to the hospital’s treatment mode from admission to discharge.