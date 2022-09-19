ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination.
Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with the 19 counties, four cities and 53 towns in the organization’s footprint. Within that region, Bailey said Friends works with the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, Spearhead Trails, the ‘Round the Mountain artisan and crafts alliance and The Crooked Road music effort to market the region’s musical heritage.
“I’ve joined a team that’s phenomenal and full of rock stars,” Bailey said of her opening days at Friends, which is headquartered at the SWVA Cultural Center and Marketplace adjacent to Virginia Highlands Community College and visible from Interstate 81 through Abingdon.
The Cultural Center is nearing its 20th anniversary, Bailey said, and that site — originally called Heartwood — has been a longtime center for ‘Round the Mountain’s more than 100 craftspersons marketing and selling their creations.
‘Round the Mountain has always benefited its members with a central, physical sales point, Bailey said, and Friends of Southwest Virginia is working with the organization to get more artisans involved.
Developing a virtual point of sale for ‘Round the Mountain will involve Friends reaching out to artisans to take high-quality photos and video to be included in that virtual sales site, Bailey said, and members will be able to access those entries to add or change photos.
With the Cultural Center serving as an I-81 gateway deep into the Friends region, Bailey said she wants to work with other localities to amplify their tourism and destination marketing efforts. She pointed to the city of Norton and to Breaks Interstate Park’s own marketing efforts as “incredible.”
“The organization in its current form is working great,” Bailey said, “and I’m looking forward to meeting with all our partners. We are supplementing marketing efforts by localities and we want to amplify the work they’re doing.”
With the fall tourism season about to begin, Bailey said, Southwest Virginia is showing plenty of reasons for tourists to come to the region.
Hard Rock’s Bristol Casino and its larger development expected within the next two years means Friends of Southwest Virginia will be joining other efforts to help area vendors develop commercial relationships with Hard Rock, Bailey said.
Tourism marketing is also seeing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bailey said, with the Virginia Tourism Corporation pointing to Labor Day weekend holiday travel at one of its highest levels.
“Our number of visitors is up from the past couple of years,” Bailey said.
Along with strengthening existing partnerships, Bailey said she hopes to see several other projects to market the region as a tourist destination.
“Southwest Virginia is beautiful and filled with the heritage of those who call it home,” said Bailey, “and I think we’ll have plenty of announcements in the next few weeks.”