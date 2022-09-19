Friends of SWVA - Olivia Bailey

Bailey

 contributed

ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination.

Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with the 19 counties, four cities and 53 towns in the organization’s footprint. Within that region, Bailey said Friends works with the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, Spearhead Trails, the ‘Round the Mountain artisan and crafts alliance and The Crooked Road music effort to market the region’s musical heritage.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video