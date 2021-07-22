KINGSPORT — A free Back to School Bash is taking place Friday at Borden Park and will include games, activities and school supplies for all participants.
The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. and is hosted by the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA in partnership with the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department.
“We wanted to partner with different organizations in the area who want to help in our mission to strengthen our community,” said Kylie Sutherland, the community impact program grant coordinator for the YMCA. “This is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together, have fun and have access to supplies and resources they might need for the upcoming school year.”
The YMCA will hand out school supplies such as pencils, backpacks and glue sticks to kids and families. Jersey Mike’s is providing food and the Sullivan County Health Department will be on site to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
There will also be a hair stylist on hand to provide free haircuts to kids, and the YMCA will have raffle prizes and giveaways throughout the event.
“We hope that we can continue to provide these community events throughout the year and partner with more local business and organizations to help those individuals and families who need an extra line of support,” Sutherland said.