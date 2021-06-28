Evelyn Boswell’s Law is among a number of new laws in Tennessee designed to protect children that are set to go into effect on Thursday.
The act is named for a 15-month-old Sullivan County child who died in December 2019. Her body was not discovered until many months later because her mother failed to report her missing to the authorities.
State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, sponsored the measure earlier this year to require a report of a missing child be made to law enforcement or to an appropriate authority within 24 hours of the child’s disappearance.
Under the new law, failure to report while demonstrating reckless disregard for the safety of that child would be considered a Class A misdemeanor. This is punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.
Lundberg was also the sponsor of Eli’s Law, which will also take effect on Thursday. It is named after a child who was subjected to traumatizing levels of parental abuse, even though his older brother had been removed from the parents’ custody for both neglect and abuse.
The act is aimed to prevent such situations happening in the future by giving the court that previously decided the first child’s case the ability to take further action needed to protect other children living in the same home.
According to information in a news release from Lt. Gov. Randy McNally’s office, other child protection measures slated to become law on July 1 include:
• Legislation requiring adoptive parents receiving subsidies to annually provide the Department of Children’s Services with medical or school enrollment records in order to ascertain a health check. The new law was approved after the deaths of two Roane County children.
The arrest warrant said the children were caged in isolation and fed a “starvation diet of light bread and water” by their adoptive parents. Authorities believe the children were buried several years before discovery, while the adoptive parents continued receiving financial benefits.
• Legislation expanding the state’s “truth in sentencing” laws to make sure parole and probation are not options for those found guilty of certain violent crimes that historically target women and children. These crimes include child abuse, child sexual abuse, felony solicitation of a minor and producing child pornography.
• Legislation requiring a person convicted of the facilitation of rape of a child or aggravated rape of a child serve their full sentence, followed by community supervision for life.
• Legislation removing the statute of limitations for any commercial sex trafficking offense committed against a child on or after July 1, 2021, as many victims don’t report due to trauma or fear of retaliation.
• Legislation that ensures that a juvenile convicted of conduct that would constitute rape if committed by an adult cannot work or volunteer at a place that is in close or frequent contact with children.
• Legislation expanding the definition of “severe child abuse” to involve a child’s exposure to certain extremely dangerous or illegal drugs.
• Legislation broadening the definition of child neglect and endangerment to include the exposure of a child to methamphetamines and other dangerous drugs.