KINGSPORT — Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, an award-winning author, will speak Thursday at the Kingsport Public Library during a program hosted by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library.
Clapsaddle, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will be speaking about her writing as well as her award-winning novel, “Even As We Breathe.” She will speak to audience members at 6 p.m. after a brief Friends of the Library meeting at 5:45.
Clapsaddle calls Swain County, North Carolina, home and lives near Cherokee and Bryson City. The author also is an instructor who teaches secondary English and Cherokee Studies.
She holds degrees from Yale University and the College of William & Mary. She has been published in Yes! magazine, Lit Hub and The Atlantic.
Her debut novel, “Even As We Breathe,” was a finalist for the Weatherford Award, named one of NPR’s best books of 2020, and received the Thomas Wolfe Literary Award. Clapsaddle also serves as editor for the Appalachian Future Series and serves on the board of trustees for the North Carolina Writers Network.
Clapsaddle is also the first member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to publish a novel.
After her talk, Clapsaddle will sign copies of her book, which will be available for purchase.