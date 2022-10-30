Federal prosecutors say this Taurus 9 mm pistol, from an unsealed U.S. District Court criminal complaint, was found with items seized after Michael Donivan White’s Nov. 13, 2021, arrest. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives technicians say the pistol fired the bullet that killed Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.
Contributed/Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office
When federal prosecutors announced the arrests of Michael Donivan White and 18 alleged co-conspirators of a methamphetamine ring Tuesday, more details came out about the weapon used in the killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.
According to the federal criminal complaint against White and others, federal and local authorities tracked down White to a Lynn Garden motel on Nov. 13, 2021, where they seized a Brazilian-manufactured Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic pistol, among other items.
According to the complaint, White told police after his arrest that he “got that gun from a (racial slur) in Kingsport.”
Two days after the shooting, Virginia forensics experts examined the pistol and bullets removed from Chandler and determined that the pistol had fired the fatal bullet. Virginia forensics experts also linked the pistol to White by DNA found on the pistol, according to the complaint.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also began tracing the pistol’s history and ownership. In March 2018, the pistol was delivered to a Shreveport, Louisiana, firearms distributor. From there, it was transferred in May of that year to a federally licensed firearms dealer in Norton. After its purchase from the dealer, the pistol changed hands six more times until an Appalachia resident sold it to a Big Stone Gap resident.
That last owner paid $100 for the Taurus, according to the complaint, and told police on Nov. 16 that it had been stolen from his apartment in October 2021. He told police that he discovered the pistol missing after Hailee Dietz and Paul Jones — two of the suspects arrested Tuesday — had left his apartment.
In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation requiring firearms owners to report a stolen weapon within 48 hours of discovering it stolen. The criminal complaint does not say if the last owner filed a report with police about its disappearance.
Anthony C.S. Holmes — one of the suspects arrested Tuesday — told investigators that he bought the Taurus from Dietz and loaned it to another of Tuesday’s suspects, Christopher A.D. Bates. Various people interviewed by police claimed that Bates loaned or traded it to White or that White stole it from Holmes.
On Nov. 13, White was arrested with the pistol in his possession. He faces state and federal charges that he allegedly shot and killed Chandler.