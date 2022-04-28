KINGSPORT — A man who was fired at by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents in front of an East Stone Drive restaurant as he escaped arrest Tuesday night has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list.
Cody Christian, 29, Kingsport, faces several federal charges including Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Christian evaded authorities when TBI agents spotted him in the parking lot of Cook-Out at about 8:30 p.m. During the incident, a TBI agent opened fire.
According to a press release from the agency, it is not clear if Christian was struck by gunfire.
Agents of the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division, along with the FBI, were working to apprehend Christian, authorities said.
The TBI is still investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
TBI officials said they had no further information about the incident.
Records show that Christian was recently arrested in Johnson City in connection with an armed robbery of a gas station on Boones Creek Road.
Christian had a court date set for Washington County General Sessions Court on March 29, but did not show up, authorities said. A warrant was issued against him for failure to appear.
The incident in Johnson City occurred on Jan. 19.
According to an affidavit, Johnson City police officers responded to a complaint of a man with a gun at Quality Plus. A clerk told police a man who was drunk entered the store, stole an item, waved a handgun and went across the street to McDonald’s.
The man, later identified as Christian, also left a rifle behind some bushes, the affidavit said. The clerk told police that Christian had racked the slide of the pistol, then stole cigarettes, candy and chips.
Johnson City police found Christian lying in the grass with a fully-loaded, 9mm pistol in his waistband.
The affidavit said a criminal background check also showed that Christian had been convicted of felony aggravated burglary in 2013.
A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Christian’s arrest. Authorities said they consider him armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Christian or his whereabouts is asked to call the TBI tip line at (800) TBI-FIND.