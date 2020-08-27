Are you struggling to homeschool your child during the pandemic, or are you thinking of homeschooling permanently?
If so, Kingsport native Crystal Vance invites you to read her book, “The Teacher’s Lunchbox: Learning to Enjoy the Home School Journey.” Released in 2011, the book offers practical advice for parents who are new to the homeschooling process.
“I think this kind of just covers the gamut,” Vance said, “from setting up your school, to getting through each day, to making the most of what you’ve been handed. I know for a lot of parents, that’s hard right now.”
What’s your background?
A graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Carson-Newman University, Vance and her family have lived in Indianapolis for 14 years, though she still considers Kingsport home. She worked as a speech writer for Eastman Chemical Co. before moving north and becoming a stay-at-home mother and teacher.
“The Teacher’s Lunchbox,” Vance’s first book, is full of lessons she learned while homeschooling her four children for 22 years. Last year, Vance released a second book called “Lean-To Living: Doing This Thing Called Life Fully Dependent on God.”
“Writing is just more of a passion of mine,” Vance said. “I started just doing it on the side, articles and that kind of thing. It’s just something I enjoy, kind of my way of expressing myself.”
What can readers expect from “The Teacher’s Lunchbox”?
Vance describes the book as a quick and simple read full of tips she’s learned from her personal experience with homeschooling.
Some of the information would apply to parents who are temporarily homeschooling during the pandemic, Vance said, but much of the book applies to those who choose to homeschool long-term.
“If you’re new to homeschooling and bringing your kids home for the first time, it’s about choosing curriculum, practical stuff like setting up workstations, optimizing your efficiency in the school day … and just learning and understanding why you’re doing what you’re doing, especially if you’re choosing to homeschool your children,” Vance said. “So much comes back to understanding why, because there will be days when you want to throw in the towel. Lots of days I had to pick that back up and say, ‘I’ve got to remind myself why we’re doing this in the first place and the reasons we chose to homeschool.’ ”
Both of Vance’s books are available online on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Why read it?
Along with practical advice, Vance said the book will encourage parents who are feeling overwhelmed, especially those who were thrown into homeschooling because of the pandemic.
“My encouragement would just be, ‘Hang on; your kids are probably learning a whole lot more than you even realize,’ ” Vance said. “No day is going to be perfect, but we just pick up and start again the next day.”