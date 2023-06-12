PRINCE’S FLAT — June 1876 was a busy month across the U.S.
Rutherford B. Hayes won — or stole, depending on who told the story — the Republican presidential nomination, and Samuel Tilden got the Democratic nod. George Armstrong Custer picked the wrong day and place to pick a fight.
The Transcontinental Express set a record for traveling across the U.S. by rail in just over 83 hours. Bananas became a food-packaging hit at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition.
Philadelphia Athletics players George Hall and Dave Force set three National League records — first player to hit two home runs in a nine-inning game, first to score five runs in a nine-inning game and first player to get six hits in a nine-inning game.
Also, the Dorchester Black Stockings and the Glamorgan Red Legs played their summer Appalachian Centennial Base Ball League championship game at Prince’s Flat, which would become the town of Norton 18 years later and a city another 60 years after that.
The game actually happened Saturday, as the two teams came to L.M. Sutter Field — in modern times, the Norton Little League field — to reenact and celebrate the roots of what was then base ball. Local baseball historian Lynn Sutter and attorney/baseball player/Little League coach Brad “Brash” Austin helped organize the event by recruiting players for the Black Stockings and Red Legs.
Finding 1870s-era gear was a challenge, Sutter said, but both teams hit the field with large bats and authentic base balls that were a cross between spherical and cubic shapes. Finding period gloves and batting helmets was an easier task — they were not used in 1876.
The game combined several family-friendly touches of classic baseball movies, from “Pride of the Yankees” and “The Natural” to “Bull Durham” and “Major League.” Spectators got to enjoy seeing fun, scripted aspects of 19th-century base ball in local leagues and communities, as base ball “Judge” Jack Mooney accepted consideration from the Red Legs for his refereeing. Black Stockings manager “Brash” Austin endured a couple of ejections from the game by Mooney, resulting in Austin’s theft of Mooney’s top hat and some Billy Martin-style dirt kicking at home plate.
Even with the theatrical moments, folks got to watch some close-in base ball play out inside the diamond, with few batters knocking the vintage balls to the outfield because of their shape and softness compared to modern baseballs.
Bunts were the rule rather than the exception, bringing pitcher and shortstop running to home several times. The time-honored rule of soaking — tagging out a runner by throwing the ball at them — saw many a player walking back to their dugouts, although good manners dictated soft throws at opponents.
Instant replays of contested calls saw the involved parties slow-stepping their moves to the laughter of the crowd as Judge Mooney made his decisions.
Sutter recreated 19th-style corporate stadium advertising, walking around the field fence while carrying signs bearing names of the game sponsors. Meanwhile, scorekeepers Myra Marshall and Teresa Robinette climbed a stepstool at the top and bottom of each inning to paint the score on the board.
No vintage baseball game would be worth the effort without a bench clearing, and the Black Stockings and Red Legs obliged with a friendly “fight” reminiscent of a scene out of a Looney Tunes cartoon as legs, arms and heads emerged before everyone stood up, shook hands and laughed.
“I’m so happy the way this turned out,” Sutter said after the game. “We wanted to educate people about what base ball was like locally and more than a century ago.”
“This was a blast,” Austin said. “We’re really happy with the crowd we had. If the crowd had half as much fun watching us as we had playing, then it was a great day for everybody.”