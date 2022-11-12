KINGSPORT — Mack Lane held the brush with gloved hands and let the bristles move smoothly across the glass.
He painted a tree, an evergreen, its branches bowed with white, powdery snow.
KINGSPORT — Mack Lane held the brush with gloved hands and let the bristles move smoothly across the glass.
He painted a tree, an evergreen, its branches bowed with white, powdery snow.
His hands and brushes breathed life into the scene.
“You’d think a man would get good at it after all these years,” Lane said.
The 76-year-old has been painting murals for 60 years. On Friday, he came to the Kingsport Times News to paint a Christmas mural on the windows and glass doors at the entrance to the building.
He painted giant ornaments and houses with snow piled on their roofs.
He worked methodically, his hands moving the brush like a master of his art.
Next to him stood a cart full of his tools: brushes and paint.
“They talk about ‘special paint,’ ” he said. “I got special paint all right. Whatever Walmart or Kmart have on special.”
Lane said he started painting when he was 16 and working at a filling station.
One day a man showed up at the gas station and said he would paint a mural for the owner for $35.
Lane said he told the owner he could do the same thing for free. The next year, the owner took him up on it.
“He said, ‘Go at it,’ ” Lane said.
So he did. Soon after Lane painted that, other businesses started asking for murals.
Lane retired seven years ago, but each year he paints Christmas murals for his usual clients. Lane, who lives in Mount Carmel, starts painting there and then works his way through Church Hill, Gate City and Kingsport. He has also painted murals in Bristol and Morristown.
“It’s hard to get a new customer because they don’t understand what you’re doing,” he said.
Nevertheless, Lane has an idea how much longer he will continue to paint.
“Till my toes stick up, I’d say,” he said.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.