KINGSPORT — A woman who reportedly admitted killing her mother and setting their home ablaze has a history of arrests and violence, court records show.
Joie T. Dawes, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and tampering with evidence.
Authorities said Dawes confessed to strangling Martha Dozier, 65, and starting a fire inside their Westmoreland Avenue residence on Saturday. Dawes was arrested in an abandoned home in Kingsport on Tuesday.
Court records show Dawes has a history of arrests and criminal charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and auto theft. She has been accused of strangling an elderly woman at a hospital, threatening another woman with a knife, and defecating in a garage while burglarizing a home.
Court records show that Dawes pleaded guilty in 2021 to charges of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. She was sentenced to five years probation.
Hospital altercation
Dawes’ latest charge before being arrested in the death of her mother occurred on Halloween 2021.
According to an affidavit, Kingsport police responded to a report of two patients fighting in the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center around 10 p.m. Officers arrived and found that hospital security personnel had detained Dawes and handcuffed her.
Staff members and other patients told police that Dawes had assaulted an elderly woman. According to the affidavit, Dawes took a decorative planter and broke it over the victim’s head, then wrapped the woman’s oxygen line around her neck and attempted to strangle her.
Other patients and staff members stopped Dawes from doing more harm, the affidavit said. Court records show the case is still open, pending trial.
A knife at a gunfight
The first incident of Dawes being charged with aggravated assault occurred on Nov. 27, 2019.
She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and aggravated burglary and received her five years of probation in 2021.
A homeowner told Kingsport police that Dawes looked under a front porch doormat for a key, walked around the residence and peered through the windows. The homeowner came out to find Dawes sitting in a chair on the front porch.
A police report stated Dawes then pulled out a pocket knife, opened it and threatened the homeowner. The victim, who had a concealed carry permit, drew her pistol and aimed it at Dawes, who pushed her and ran away.
Burglary in a garage
A third instance of Dawes having a run-in with law enforcement occurred in August 2020.
Times News archives show that Dawes was arrested on a charge of aggravated burglary and vandalism in Mount Carmel after a homeowner found her in the garage.
“What are you doing?” she asked Dawes.
Dawes then gathered clothing and ran into the nearby woods, the Times News article said.
A search led to police officers finding a cup full of human feces, along with feces on the floor near some tissues, the story stated. Police later located Dawes walking along Mountain View Road and identified her as the intruder through home video camera footage.
Hawkins County showed no record of Dawes ever going to court on the charges. It was unclear, as of press time, if the charges had been dropped.