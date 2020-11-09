ROGERSVILLE — Command Sgt. Major Jeff Broyles (retired) saw combat in nearly every major conflict that occurred during his 30 years in the U.S. Army, earning three Bronze Stars and the highest possible rank attainable by a non-commissioned officer.
Broyles made the decision to retire from the Army in 2016, but the Bluff City native didn’t retire from serving his country or his community.
That ongoing service will be the main theme when Broyles gives the keynote address during Wednesday’s Veterans Day program in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse in downtown Rogersville.
The event begins at 11 a.m.
Broyles said he hopes to encourage veterans to continue serving their communities after their time serving in the military is over.
After retiring, Broyles returned home to Bluff City, and in 2019 he was elected to the Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
He is employed at Salem Tools in Rogersville.
“The Army was my savior”
Broyles joined the Army Reserve in 1984 and went full-time active duty in 1986.
“I had no plan,” he told the Times News last week. “My family didn’t have a lot. We were living on an old dairy farm and actually working on that dairy farm. I left high school and actually went to work on that farm. I had always wanted to be a soldier, and the Army was my savior. I went on and joined the Army and completed my education there and was given so many opportunities. I’m at the place where I’m at today because of that decision and because I was raised hard.”
Growing up rough and working on a farm, Broyles found the transition to Army life was easier for him than other enlistees.
“I was ready for hardship,” he said. “When I went to infantry school, everyone was complaining, and I was just happy because we were getting three squares and a cot, and we were getting a lot of exercise. I had very meager beginnings, and I carried that humility with me as I grew in my career to the strategic level and led other soldiers.
“The first time I put on a uniform, I knew it was going to be my career, and I wanted nothing else.”
A surprise visit to Panama
The first big field exercise in which he participated after completing training was Operation Just Cause, also known as the Invasion of Panama, which came as quite a surprise.
It wasn’t unusual to have mock alerts in which soldiers boarded a plane, took a quick flight, and then found out it was only a drill.
“We kept flying, and people started getting pale-looking,” Broyles said. “The older soldiers were like, ‘We do this crap all the time. Same old thing.’ About four hours into the flight, our company commander stood up and started giving us an operations order, and we knew it was the real deal then.”
A couple of years later, Broyles was a young squad leader assigned to Mannheim, Germany, just as Desert Storm was beginning.
His unit was told it wasn’t deploying.
Thrust into a leadership position
“I really wanted to go, and Command put out a letter saying they were looking for volunteers to go augment the units from 18th Airborne Corps that were actually going to deploy,” Broyles said. “I was the first guy in line and was detached to 18th Airborne Corps.
“When I reported to the staging area before we were going to attack, my platoon sergeant found out that his wife had developed terminal cancer, so they pulled him out and flew him back. So I became the platoon sergeant. I was 26 years old. No experience whatsoever with a mechanized infantry unit, and I ended up with four Bradleys and 31 other soldiers to take care of in combat. Fortunately, we were able to complete the mission we were asked to do, and I received the first (Bronze Star) then.”
Broyles received a second Bronze Star for his actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom and another for his actions during Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan).
“There’s an opportunity to get out and make it better”
“I could have stayed on for many more years,” Broyles said.
“I had made it to the strategic level as the command sergeant major, and I knew it was time. It was burning in me to come out and serve publicly. I came out, and I began to informally work to try to help out in our community in Bluff City and eastern Sullivan County. Then I decided to run for office, and thank goodness my fellow citizens thought I was worthy, and I became involved in a whole lot more stuff like I am now,” he said.
Broyles added, “I think it’s a natural transition, especially for someone who has served their whole life. That’s probably going to be the main theme of what I talk about next week. Don’t lay down. If you serve two years, or if you serve 30 like I did, then you have more to offer. It doesn’t matter how you serve.
“If you’re a family support member, or whatever status you are, there’s an opportunity to get out and make it better and give of yourself. That’s what I wanted to do, and that’s what I’m doing now.”
In addition to his three Bronze Stars, Broyles was awarded the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and multiple other decorations, including the Combat and Expert Infantryman’s Badge.
He lives in Bluff City with his wife, Rebecca, and daughter, Joi, who is a senior at Sullivan East High School.