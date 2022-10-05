WISE — Russell Varner was two years out of high school when he got hired to act in one of the iconic movies of American culture.
Joe Frank Smiddy was a few years older than Varner, but he shared the experience along with Varner and his father, then the chancellor of Clinch Valley College in Wise.
“Coal Miner’s Daughter” cemented Loretta Lynn’s already high-profile role in country music in 1980, and the two men still remember the experience as one of the best times of their lives.
“I’m in the credits as ‘Pie bidder at auction,’ ” Varner said with a laugh, but that belies his role in getting Tommy Lee Jones to buy the chocolate pie that teenage Loretta Webb — played by Sissy Spacek — baked for the community cakewalk and fundraiser scene in the movie.
“I was riding around one night,” Varner recalled. “It was February of 1979, and I saw one of my buddies coming out of the Wise Inn.”
Varner’s friend told him that there was a crew looking to hire extras for a movie about Loretta Lynn. After driving around the nearby courthouse and jail, Varner took the plunge.
“They were in room eight of what was the motel behind the Inn at that time, and they gave me a card to take upstairs to study and read. I did it 12 times, got it wrong the first five or so times and got it right the last two times, and they told me, ‘You’re definitely in it.’ ”
Two days later, Varner got called to go to a house near what was the Pizza Hut on Wise’s Main Street.
“They had a tractor- trailer there with racks of clothes and baskets of shoes,” Varner said. “They had me try on shirts until they got the right one, then they said I needed bib overalls and then they picked out shoes and tagged everything. Two days later, they called me up to the Inn and we all got in cars and headed to South Fork of Pound until we crossed into Kentucky.”
There, at the two-room Upper Cumberland Schoolhouse, Varner was shown where to stand in the scene. Black cards covered every window pane, and a tarp draped over the windows ensured that the building looked like it was nighttime outside despite it being around 3 p.m.
Varner said he and three other extras were taken to a “honey wagon” truck to change into costume before crew members checked them for any modern items like watches.
A crew member snapped the clap board, the director yelled “Action,” and Varner’s character — Flop Murphy — was bidding against Tommy Lee Jones for one of the worst chocolate pies in movie history.
“A friend of mine, Nila Bolling, was supposed to give Jones a cup of punch after he ate that pie full of salt instead of sugar,” said Varner. “I was kind of disappointed that I didn’t win the bidding.”
Varner remembered the director, Michael Apted, as polite and patient.
“He had that English drawl, and he was very nice to me and the other extras,” Varner said.
Dr. Joe Frank Smiddy remembers how he and his father, Joseph “Papa Joe” Smiddy, found themselves on set.
“Dad played a coal miner in the movie, and he recruited Michael O’Donnell and some other CVC professors as extras.
“He said coal miners made more money than professors, so it was cheaper to hire professors as miners,” Smiddy said with a laugh.
Smiddy also became an extra, and he and his father sang “Amazing Grace” in the background of the scene of the funeral of Loretta’s father — played by The Band member Levon Helm.
Varner and Smiddy both remember when the scene — filmed at soundstage 45 at the old Piggly Wiggly warehouse on Kentucky Avenue in Norton — ended and Helm sat up in the coffin and smoked a cigarette.
Both men got to meet Spacek, Jones and Lynn on the set.
“Levon Helm was a pretty good guy, and Tommy Lee Jones was kind of wild,” Varner remembered, and Smiddy echoed that impression.
“Jones wasn’t as friendly as Sissy, and he was quieter and more reserved,” Smiddy said. “He had brought a lady friend with him to the filming, and he spent a lot of time with her. While he didn’t mix much with others on the set, he was a good actor.”
“I noticed that Sissy, when she was in pictures with other people on set, would cross her arms,” Varner said. “When I had my picture with her, though, she wrapped her arm around me.”
Varner said a friend of his was in the Pound jail the night Jones was arrested for driving under the influence.
“My buddy said he yelled all night to be let out because he was someone famous,” Varner said, laughing.
The cell is still in the back of the old Pound Town Hall, although authorities stopped using it by the 1980s.
“I went to the (Wise County) fairgrounds one day when they were film- ing,” said Varner. “The TV station came down to interview the cast, and I was standing by the stage side door. When they were done, there was Sissy standing there and Loretta Lynn saw me and yelled, ‘There’s old Flop Murphy.’ ”
Lynn invited Varner over to her tour bus — green and gray with ‘Coal Miner’ painted on it — and gave him an autographed photo in the first of two times he got to see Lynn.
Smiddy still treasures the photo he shot on set of Lynn.
Papa Joe Smiddy and Spacek also got along well on set, Smiddy said.
“We had a cast party one night, and Dad and his band, the Reedy Creek Boys, had Sissy singing along with them. He even got her to sing “A Bowl of Buttered Beans” that night.”
Varner got to see Lynn again in 2004, when he got tickets to her concert in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and told his wife they were going to see her after the show.
“We saw Loretta’s twins Patsy and Peggy near the stage, and I asked them if they remembered me,” Varner said. “ ‘We sure do,’ they said, and they told us to wait. After a while, they had us come backstage and out the back of the building. They lifted the yellow tape around the bus and everyone watched us get on, and there she was on a couch, wearing blue jeans and telling Patsy and Peggy to settle the grandkids down. I remember her telling me I did a great job in the movie.”
“I still get royalty checks from ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’” Varner added.
“Loretta had such a heart-warming, Cinderella story where something good happens to someone from Appalachia,” Smiddy said. “It was a great time and a great time for Wise County.”
“She was as country as all get-out,” Varner said.