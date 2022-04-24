KINGSPORT — Boxes lie on top of soap-box derby cars. There are boxes on tables and pictures taken off walls, waiting to be carted just across the street.
The Kingsport Archives is ready to move.
“It’s going to be so much better for everyone,” said Brianne Wright, archivist for the city of Kingsport. “Especially the patrons.”
The Kingsport Archives will start its move on Monday from the basement of the Kingsport Public Library to the new city hall.
The move will put the archives on the fifth floor of city hall, taking up most of the floor and giving the archives much needed space.
The archives will be closed during that time and is expected to be open in about a month.
City officials said that on Monday, crews will begin installing shelving systems for the archives collection and equipment for the processing room. Textile and art racks will also be delivered and installed.
On Friday, the archives was crowded as Wright spent time packing up the valuables that will make their way across Broad Street.
The archives hosts more than 800 collections, with some as small as one item and other collections with hundreds.
The Kingsport Archives was first established in 1994, taking over from the group Kingsport Archives History, which was helped started by Thomas McNeer Jr.
The collection includes photographs, documents, books, maps and videos. The archives holds some items from the 1800s, but mostly consists of items from 1917 and onward, the time when Kingsport became a city, Wright said.
“We have an incredible archives,” Wright said.
Once all the collections are moved to city hall, the new archives will include a research and reading room for the public, space to process donations and storage space for the collections.
The city has budgeted more than $200,000 for the new archives area in city hall and for a small renovation of the existing basement space.
Library Director Chris Markley said once the archives is moved, the vacant space will become a maker’s space.
“Our maker’s space is in a little alcove upstairs and it’s not very usable,” she said. “So, we’re looking forward to using that space again.”