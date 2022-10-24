Applications being accepted for downtown Kingsport Christmas Parade
KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association is now accepting applications for the 2022 Kingsport Christmas Parade.
The parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 6 p.m.
The Kingsport Christmas Parade is a nighttime parade. All vehicles and floats participating in the parade are required to have holiday-styled lighting. Marching bands are suggested to light up the lead banner with battery-powered lights. Entries should not exceed 65 feet in total length.
There is only one Santa Claus in the Kingsport Christmas Parade, and his appearance has already been requested.
The application fee is $35 for up to three vehicles.
There is no fee for school affiliated groups, and fees are non-refundable.
All applications must be submitted with payment and are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 28.
Applications are available online at www.downtownkingsport.org.
Christmas Connection, the annual celebration of the region’s best arts and crafts vendors, is returning to Kingsport this year.
The 43th annual Christmas Connection will be held in the main convention hall at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center, 1901 Meadowview Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11-12.
It is sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts.
Christmas Connection offers a variety of unique gifts just in time for the holiday season. Just some of the items available include country crafts, home décor, fine wood and leather crafts, handmade soaps and lotions, jewelry, ornaments, stained glass, wheel-thrown pottery, baked goods and more.
Local food trucks will be set up outside the convention center, inside will be the Connection Café and booths by the Kingsport Ballet.
The drive-thru lane at Kingsport City Hall, 415 Broad St., will be closed on Tuesday to accommodate a crane that will be set up for lifting HVAC equipment to the roof.
Online payments can be made (utility bill, property taxes, building permits) by going to www.kingsporttn.gov and clicking on the “Pay Online” button on the home page.
The drive-thru lane is expected to reopen on Wednesday.
