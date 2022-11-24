NORTON — Appalachian Voices is one of 18 organizations included in a five-state air quality monitoring project.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency awarded an $118,000 grant to Appalachian Voices as part of the Upper South and Appalachia Citizen Air Monitoring Project, according to Appalachian Voices Central Appalachian Field Coordinator Willie Dodson.
About the project
Working with 15 community groups across West Virginia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Virginia and with two Virginia college and university departments, Appalachian Voices will place about 80 monitors to gather information on fine and coarse particulate.
The monitoring sites will include areas where fossil fuel infrastructure and other air pollution sources are present or proposed and where air quality may be affected. Those sites include communities impacted by air pollution from surface coal mines and coal truck traffic, power plants, natural gas compressor stations, landfills, chemical facilities and other heavy industry.
The devices will sample for particles ranging from 2.5 to 10 microns because of their ease of inhalation and their health effects, said Dodson.
Priority communities
Environmental justice concerns will affect monitor locations, Dodson said, with priority given to communities where a high percentage of residents are people of color, low-income or other factors used to identify disadvantaged communities.
Some sites will be monitored for sulfur dioxide and volatile organic compounds, said Dodson, because those substances can also cause respiratory and other health problems.
“State and federal agencies determine local and regional air quality based on a very limited set of data, which is full of blind spots,” said Dodson. “In West Virginia for instance, regulators do not operate a single particulate matter monitor anywhere in the state’s southern coalfields. Through this project, the people who are directly impacted by air pollution will be collecting important data firsthand to try to fill in those gaps.”
Dodson also credited the range of community organizations involved in the monitoring project, which includes Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards in Wise and Lee counties and UVA Wise’s Department of Natural Science.
“I’m excited at this opportunity to build power alongside such an impressive coalition of grassroots groups” Dodson added.
The Appalachian Voices grant is part of $53 million in funding for 132 community air pollution monitoring projects across the country. Funding is provided through more than $30 million from the Inflation Reduction Act and $20 million from the American Rescue Plan.