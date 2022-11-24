Local news logo

NORTON — Appalachian Voices is one of 18 organizations included in a five-state air quality monitoring project.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency awarded an $118,000 grant to Appalachian Voices as part of the Upper South and Appalachia Citizen Air Monitoring Project, according to Appalachian Voices Central Appalachian Field Coordinator Willie Dodson.

