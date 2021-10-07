ST. PAUL — A day after hearing about Virginia ecotourism and early childhood education initiatives, Appalachian Regional Commission members detailed the goals for the agency’s five-year strategic plan.
In a virtual conference Tuesday from the Lyric Theater restoration site in St. Paul, ARC federal co-chair Gayle Manchin joined Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to discuss the “Appalachia Envisioned” plan.
Manchin, noting that the plan process had been suspended last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the plan aims for economic “parity and equity” for the 13 states and 420 counties in ARC’s service region with the rest of the U.S.
“All 13 states will grow economically if the ARC region works together,” Manchin said. “Our most distressed counties would become our most competitive counties.”
The plan’s five goals are:
• Building Appalachian businesses, with a focus on innovation and entrepreneurial efforts.
• Building a workforce ecosystem with an eye toward training workers for jobs in manufacturing, agriculture and tourism.
• Improving transportation and broadband infrastructure.
• Building the region’s tourism industry centering on Appalachian culture.
• Developing local leadership capacity to support the Appalachian region’s growth efforts.
“We are growing as a region, not 13 individual states,” Manchin said of the plan’s focus.
Asked by conference moderator and UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry about the ARC’s role more than five decades after the agency’s founding, Manchin said she saw the commission as a catalyst between state government and localities to find solutions to local problems ranging from physical infrastructure to economic development.
Manchin also pointed to the ARC’s role in public accountability by evaluating how projects are meeting public needs and the project goals.
The governors all agreed that broadband infrastructure is a necessary part of the ARC plan. Northam compared it to the U.S. rural electrification efforts of the 1930s, with statewide broadband access needed to keep existing and attract new jobs to Southwest Virginia.
“We need to hear more people say, ‘I live and raise a family in Southwest Virginia,’ ” Northam said.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf said rural development needs to consider both place and people. Improving education for people in rural areas without improving those areas means people leaving for opportunities in metro regions, he said, while improving only quality of life in rural areas means people moving there and displacing the population.
Wolf and Maryland’s Hogan each noted the need to deal with opioid and substance abuse across the ARC service region.
“I think the pandemic forced us to take our eye off the ball,” Wolf said of growing substance abuse instances in the region. “We need to get our eye back on the ball.”
Southwest Virginia has seen several cultural and outdoor tourism efforts in recent years, Northam said, with the Crooked Road network of traditional music venues in the region and localities like Norton and St. Paul linking downtown revitalization with outdoor recreation resources.
Attracting new businesses and expanding existing businesses not only required broadband but adequate affordable housing in rural areas, Northam said. A recent announcement of a personal protective equipment manufacturer to locate in the Wytheville area highlights that need.
“We want to make sure (economic expansion) is not just in metro areas,” Northam said
“In five years, I hope the Appalachian region becomes discovered,” Wolf added.