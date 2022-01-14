KINGSPORT — Appalachian Power plans a new project to rebuild the Lovedale substation in Kingsport so that it can replace old equipment and bring more reliable service to that area.
According to Appalachian Power, “the Lovedale Substation rebuild project involves rebuilding the aging substation located at the corner of Donelson Drive and Lovedale Drive and less than 1 mile of transmission lines that connect to the substation in the city of Kingsport.”
The project also includes building a 10-foot faux brick wall around the new substation.
The project plans to improve service reliability to the hospital and downtown Kingsport by replacing the 1940s equipment with modern infrastructure that meets current safety standards.
“The 80-year-old Lovedale Substation has experienced a number of maintenance issues due to weather,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesman. “Rebuilding the substation with modern equipment allows us to provide more reliable service to our customers.”
Appalachian power encourages members of the community to attend a virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Lovedale to get more information about the project and give feedback to the company. Residents are asked to provide input by Feb. 11.
Appalachian Power said residents who live within the project area should “receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return by mail with their feedback.”
Representatives of the company plan to present the proposed upgrades to the Kingsport Board of Zoning Appeals at the City Hall Building, located at 415 Broad St. in Kingsport, on Feb. 3. The meeting is open to the public, and it is set to start at noon and end at 2 p.m.
Appalachian Power said that the plan is to start construction in spring 2022 and finish by the fall of next year.
Appalachian Power provides services for 1 million customers in Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is a part of American Electric Power, which is fixated on creating a smarter energy infrastructure and providing new technologies and custom energy solutions.