KINGSPORT – Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area.
“Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
Appalachian Power officials said the increase began on Nov. 1 and will affect more than 50,000 customers in the Kingsport area.
According to a press release, for a typical residence using 1,000 kilowatt hours in a month, this will result in a $34 monthly increase on the bill.
The rate increase is due to a rise in the cost of coal, natural gas and purchased power, the release stated.
The company recently notified the Tennessee Public Utility Commission of the increase. Energy prices have soared due to the resurgence of the economy after the CODID-19 pandemic, inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Appalachian Power offers payment options including the Average Monthly Payment Plan, which helps customers avoid seasonal spikes in their monthly bills by spreading costs throughout the year, the release stated.
Officials said this is not a permanent increase and that fuel costs are monitored annually.
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee.